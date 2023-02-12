Discover your love of the Rhône this Valentine’s Day

Finding a thoughtful Valentine’s gift isn’t an easy feat. But a special trip to the Rhône Valley with Decanter couldn’t be a more perfect gift for a wine and food enthusiast. That’s why, in the name of love, we’re offering $500 off all bookings on our Rhône Valley Wine Tour made this week between 13-18 February.

If food and wine are your one true love, then this holiday was designed for you. Alongside fine wine tastings, private tours and picnics in the vineyards, guests will also enjoy Michelin star meals and enjoy local finds set against the beautiful backdrop of the Rhône.

Decanter’s Rhône expert, Matt Walls will be hosting the tour and providing exclusive, closed-door access that you wouldn’t get elsewhere. Walls will share his knowledge and expertise of the region, pull the best bottles from the shelves and introduce guests to the expert winemakers behind some iconic labels.

Individuals and couples who book this week will also be entered into a prize draw to win two tickets to a Decanter Fine Wine Encounter of their choice and a Decanter Premium subscription.

With limited places left, it’s first come first served.

Get a feel for what’s in store by downloading the trip brochure here.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer applies to all bookings made between 13-18 February 2023. All guests who book within this window will be entered into a draw to win two tickets to a Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2023 of their choice and a Decanter Premium subscription. Does not include travel or accommodation. Winner will be drawn at random on 22 February 2023.

