English wines made by two MWs set for charity sale

Bottles of three different wines made by the two Masters of Wine in partnership with English producers will be part of the special charity sale this week, beginning on Thursday (25 November).

All profits will go to the Marine Conservation Society, a charity that works to protect and restore the sea and its ecosystem, said Barrie and Richards.

‘We’re proud to be working with the Marine Conservation Society,’ said Susie Barrie MW. ‘English wine may have benefited in some regards from climate change but that’s a tiny silver lining in the context of what is a monumental existential threat.

‘This charity is doing fantastic work to protect our seas and tackle the climate crisis. So everyone’s support in buying these wines will be invaluable.’

Barrie and Richards began their Big English Wine Adventure project in 2016, when they made the most of the warmest year on record – until that date – by releasing a traditional method sparkling Blanc de Blancs in collaboration with Hampshire-based Hattingley Valley.

A Meunier/Chardonnay sparkling blend and red Pinot Noir made with Danbury Ridge in Essex followed one and two years later respectively. The two sparkling wines, branded as Hope & Glory, boast bespoke labels designed by street artist Hendog.

Barrie and Richards will be presenting the wines live on The Wine Society’s Instagram account on Thursday 25 November at 5.30pm local time. Sales will open at around the same time on The Wine Society and Hattingley Valley’s websites.

With only small quantities up for grabs – just 250 bottles of the Pinot Noir, for instance – those keen to support the cause have been urged ‘to prepare for swift action’.

Both Barrie and Richards are Decanter contributors. Richards was regional chair for Chile at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021, and also chairman of the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021.

