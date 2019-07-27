PREMIUM

Expert’s Choice: English Bacchus 2018

There’s suddenly a lot of buzz around Bacchus as a potential ‘signature grape’ for UK-produced still wines. Susie Barrie MW picks her selection of the best bottles to try...

For many of us, the first image conjured up by the word ‘Bacchus‘ is of a Roman god, perhaps with a crown of vine leaves, an entrancing and ambivalent figure full of mystery and fascination. Bacchus the grape variety doesn’t enjoy quite the same fame – or infamy – as its classical namesake, though it is arguably no less intriguing.

Created in Germany in 1933, Bacchus is a crossing of Müller-Thurgau with a Silvaner x Riesling cross. It ripens early, so has the advantage of being suitable for sites considered too cool for Riesling. It can be arrestingly aromatic and characterful with a zesty exuberance and a core of mouthwatering freshness.

Bacchus was brought to the UK in 1973 and has since become the fourth most-planted grape variety, covering 200ha. Given that Bacchus is rarely found outside these two countries, there is clearly an opportunity for it to become a significant calling card for the UK as the country builds s reputation as a producer of not just sparkling wines but of still wines too.

