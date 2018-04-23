See our top 10 English sparkling wines under £30 to enjoy this summer, including the Platinum and Gold medal winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018...

Affordable English fizz for summer

Celebrate the summer season with a bottle of delicious yet affordable English fizz, from regions across south of the UK, including Hampshire, Cornwall, West Sussex and Kent.

Perfect for picnics, barbecues and dining al fresco — English sparkling wines have become one of the nation’s favourite ways to mark an occasion. Figures released in 2017 highlighted a 76% sales increase in the UK over the previous five years.

See below for our pick of 10 English sparkling wines to bring to the party this summer, including the Platinum and Gold medal winners from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018.

In September 2017, it was reported that English wines make up over half of the UK Government’s cellar purchases.

Top 10 English sparkling wines for summer:

Updated June 2018