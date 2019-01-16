Game of Thrones Scotch whiskies launched

Strong early demand for the Game of Thrones-themed single malts, launched on pre-order by Diageo and broadcaster HBO, has seen one UK-based retailer sell out of initial stock in just five hours.

Each of the Game of Thrones Scotch whiskies has been paired with a particular house from the seven kingdoms in the television series, plus also the Night’s Watch guard, said Diageo.

It has launched the eight single malts, priced between £38 and £65 per bottle, in partnership with broadcaster HBO in several European countries, including the UK.

A spokesperson for the Whisky Exchange retailer said it had sold out of initial stocks. ‘This was very popular with both whisky and Game of Thrones lovers, and sold out in just five hours,’ said Dawn Davies MW, head buyer at The Whisky Exchange. ‘It’s great to see Diageo partner with Game of Thrones to get their malts out to a wider audience.’

Another retailer, Master of Malt, was restricting customers to one bottle per expression. Amazon, which was also selling the whiskies on pre-order, did not appear to have restricted the number of bottles per buyer.

Highlights include a Lagavulin 9 Year Old from Islay, a style renowned for its intense smoky and peaty style, which has been chosen to represent the rich House Lannister.

There is also an Oban Bay Reserve, paired with the Night’s Watch, and a Talisker Select Reserve, paired with House Greyjoy.

The full list of Game of Thrones single malt Scotch whiskies and its corresponding house:

House Stark: Dalwhinnie Winter’s Frost (suggested retail price: £48 for 70cl)

House Tully: Singleton of Glendullan Select (srp: £38)

House Targaryen: Cardhu Gold Reserve, (srp: £48)

House Lannister: Lagavulin 9 Year Old, (srp: £65)

The Night’s Watch: Oban Bay Reserve, (srp: £65)

House Greyjoy: Talisker Select Reserve, (srp: £48)

House Baratheon: Royal Lochnagar 12 Year Old, (srp: £38)

House Tyrell: Clynelish Reserve, (srp: £48)

The first whiskies were due to be sent to fans from around 19 February, said Diageo, ahead of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones in April.

Its launch follows the debut of ‘White Walker’, a Game of Thrones-inspired, blended Scotch within the Johnnie Walker brand.

There has also been a Game of Thrones wine range, which was tasted by our experts in 2017.