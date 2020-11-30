Getting crafty: best Cyber Monday craft gin deals

In a matter of years, what used to be the unfashionable drink that your spinster aunt would sip at awkward family reunions, became a phenomenon that rocked the spirits industry. Suddenly, gin was cool!
From East London railway arches to workshops in Manchester or garages in Brooklyn, craft distillers armed with vintage pot stills, started a movement that made gin fashionable again.
What used to be the domaine of well-established brands became a sandbox for creative types churning an amazing number of different bottling. The idea of small-batch or tailored-made became important concepts for young millennials wanting hip brands they can relate to.
So is it all a fad? Not at all – craft gins bring very interesting takes on one of the world’s favourite spirits, with innovative botanical combinations and a focus on natural ingredients and flavourings. They also convey a particular sense of place – of ‘terroir’ if you will – as distillers tend to grow the botanicals themselves and use the herbs & spices of their specific region. This, combined with the fact that these spirits are almost invariably distilled in small batches, produce spirits with incredible expressiveness and aromatic complexity.
And if you’re looking for stocking fillers for your favourite gin-lover, look no further: with their exquisite, often quirky branding, craft gins have become equally famous for their beautiful bottles and labels. Perfect gifts, inside and out. So don’t miss out on these Cyber Monday offers!
Cyber Monday craft gin deals
East London Liquor Company London Dry Gin
East London Liquor London Dry Gin is made using wheat and an infusion of lemon peel, grapefruit peel, coriander, angelica root, juniper berries, cubeb berries and cardamom.
£21.75 Now £17.75 on The Whisky Exchange
(multi-buy deals also available)
Hidden World Guardian Gin
Guardian is a small batch gin made with native New Zealand botanicals, including the peppery kawakawa and horopito plants, as well as locally grown limes and lemons.
£39.95 Now £34.95 on The Whisky Exchange
(multi-buy deals also available)
Edinburgh Gin Small Batch Distilled
Distilled in the shadow of Edinburgh castle, this gin is crafted from the finest quality grain spirit with a unique blend of Scottish botanicals.
A classic gin with a citrusy nose, a subtle note of heather and a burst of juniper.
£25 Now £20 at Morrisons
(multi-buy deals also available)
The Old Curiosity Distillery Geranium & Mallow Limited Batch Secret Garden Gin
Husband and wife Hamish and Liberty Martin bought a derelict plot of land at the foot of the Pentland Hills on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Over several years they transformed that wasteland into The Secret Herb Garden, which is now home to over 600 herbs.
£60 Now £48 at Harvey Nichols
Four Pillars Sherry Cask Gin
Four Pillars is a small Australian distiller who create awe-inspiring gins in a copper still called Wilma. Whisky aged in Sherry casks may be commonplace, but rather unusual for a gin. And Four Pillars’ Sherry Cask Gin is just as intriguing as it sounds…
£53 Now £42.40 at Harvey Nichols
The Kyoto Distillery KI NO BI
The first Japanese gin made in Kyoto, KI NO BI is an elegant and distinctively Japanese take on gin. Created using a rice spirit base and peerless water sourced from the Fushimi sake–brewing district. Juniper frames and deepens the array of Japanese botanicals.
£59 Now £53.10 at Harvey Nichols
More Cyber Monday gin deals | Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020 wine and spirits
Cyber Monday wine and spirits offers
- Amazon UK – Savings across wine, spirits and Champagne
- Waitrose – 25% off a wide selection of wines, including Champagne
- Laithwaite’s – Huge savings across the range
- Morrison’s – Savings across wine, Champagne and spirits
- Tesco – 25% off when you buy six bottles
- Majestic – Save 25% on its Fine Wine range
- Master of Malt – Flash sales across spirits and Champagnes
- Wine.com – savings of 25% or more
- Amazon US – great wine accessories, including a half price Coravin
- ReserveBar.com – Great savings across the range
- Selfridges US – Save 20% on Riedel glassware