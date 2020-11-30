Getting crafty: best Cyber Monday craft gin deals

In a matter of years, what used to be the unfashionable drink that your spinster aunt would sip at awkward family reunions, became a phenomenon that rocked the spirits industry. Suddenly, gin was cool!

From East London railway arches to workshops in Manchester or garages in Brooklyn, craft distillers armed with vintage pot stills, started a movement that made gin fashionable again.

What used to be the domaine of well-established brands became a sandbox for creative types churning an amazing number of different bottling. The idea of small-batch or tailored-made became important concepts for young millennials wanting hip brands they can relate to.

So is it all a fad? Not at all – craft gins bring very interesting takes on one of the world’s favourite spirits, with innovative botanical combinations and a focus on natural ingredients and flavourings. They also convey a particular sense of place – of ‘terroir’ if you will – as distillers tend to grow the botanicals themselves and use the herbs & spices of their specific region. This, combined with the fact that these spirits are almost invariably distilled in small batches, produce spirits with incredible expressiveness and aromatic complexity.

And if you’re looking for stocking fillers for your favourite gin-lover, look no further: with their exquisite, often quirky branding, craft gins have become equally famous for their beautiful bottles and labels. Perfect gifts, inside and out. So don’t miss out on these Cyber Monday offers!

Cyber Monday craft gin deals

Cyber Monday wine and spirits offers