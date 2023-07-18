Harrods teams up with Ramsay and The Macallan to launch Shanghai private members’ club

All members will enjoy ‘quintessential British luxury’ by joining The Residence, which is set to open by the end of the year.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open his first Shanghai restaurant inside the club, exclusive to members of The Residence.

Ramsay, who has created multiple Michelin-star restaurants, pledged to offer elevated British dining inspired by the social nature of the club.

The Residence will also provide members with access to some of the world’s rarest and most exclusive spirits via a close partnership with Edrington Group.

It will feature a curated portfolio of spirits from the group, whose luxury brands include The Macallan, The Glenrothes and Highland Park.

Harrods has not yet finalised the wine list, but a spokesperson told decanter.com that it will offer an impressive and extensive selection of world-class, premium wines to accompany the exquisite food.

‘Membership is a unique proposition in Shanghai, offering not only world-class dining and spirits with a like-minded network, but also unlocking exclusive Harrods international lifestyle and concierge services to create unparalleled experiences for every member,’ said Harrods MD Michael Ward.

There will be three tiers of membership, starting at 150,000 RMB (£16,000) per year. Only 250 initial members will be accepted to join The Residence, and additional members will then be considered if they secure peer nominations.

Members will gain access to all of the club’s facilities, including the bar, a spacious lounge, private dining rooms and outdoor terraces, allowing them to host guests in a luxurious setting.

Ramsay, famed for his appearances on TV shows such as Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, said: ‘It has long been an ambition of mine to open a restaurant in Shanghai, and it was always about the perfect time and the perfect location.

‘I’m delighted to be partnering with Harrods on The Residence, a truly exclusive and exciting opportunity where we will be bringing a very special and thoughtfully curated menu of British cuisine to the members and their guests.’

Members will automatically be enrolled in the Black Tier of the Harrods Rewards scheme, which unlocks a wide range of benefits in London, including private shopping services at the iconic Knightsbridge department store.

There will also be educational events to help members learn more about collecting rare spirits, wines and artworks, along with ‘access to Harrods’ extensive and unmatched concierge connections and luxury brand partners’.

The Residence will occupy level two of Cha House, which also houses the Harrods Tea Room and Piano Bar. It was built by brothers Qiu Xinshan and Qiu Weiqing in 1920 and restored for a major reopening in 2017.

