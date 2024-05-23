Historic Piedmont wine estate hits the auction stage

Azienda Agricola Montefiorito is a restored 17th century monastery that has been converted into a luxury villa.

The historic estate is located in Asti, which is in the renowned Piedmont wine region.

The 13-hectare property also includes a wine cellar, a tasting area, two apartments, a church, landscaped gardens, and a swimming pool.

Montefiorito includes 4.6 ha under vine, planted with Nebbiolo, Grignolino, Arneis and Sauvignon Blanc.

According to the listing, it is capable of producing up to 40,000 bottles of organic wine per year.

Bidding is expected to open between €1m and €2m but the estate has been assigned a guide price of €3.95m (£3.4m). Details of how to bid are available at the Concierge Auctions site.

Lodovico Pignatti Morano, owner and managing partner for Italy at Sotheby’s International Realty, said: ‘This Piedmont gem will offer its next owner a variety of potential uses, including an excellent investment for a family home or event venue.

‘Azienda Agricola Montefiorito carefully blends old-world Italian heritage with modernised living, offering a fusion of experiences that culminate in a memorable destination for calling home, visiting and entertaining.

‘Although it is a country house, you’re only an hour away from Milan and Turin, allowing you to experience the peace of rural life without being far from the excitement of the big city.’

Montefiorito is Italian for ‘flower mountain’. The name pays homage to the estate’s abundant flora and fauna. Herons, eagles, wild boars, otters, deer, foxes, wild rabbits and hares all contribute to the property’s rich biodiversity.

Current owner Ole Mikael Jensen, a Danish businessman, has overseen an extensive renovation of the estate over the past decade. He brought in the best consultants the region has to offer in order to preserve the estate’s historic charm.

Ben Podesta, director of business development for Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, added: ‘Complete with various elements of a truly elevated lifestyle, the next owner of this wonderful Italian destination will acquire not only a wonderful slice of Italian real estate, but also a history spanning more than 340 years.’

