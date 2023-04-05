Join Decanter’s Louis Roederer masterclass in New York

Calling all Champagne lovers!

Renowned for producing some of the world’s finest Champagnes, Louis Roederer is coming to New York to host a masterclass at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC on Saturday 10 June 2023.

In this not-to-be missed, highly anticipated masterclass led by executive vice president and chef de cave Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon, guests will taste through four vintages of Cristal, Roederer’s famed prestige cuvée dating back to 2002, including the rare Cristal Rosé. Also on show will be relative newcomer Collection 243, Roederer’s multi-vintage Champagne par excellence, which was created in response to the region’s increasingly warm climate.

With a long history of careful stewardship spanning over two and a half centuries, the Reims-based producer has had ample time to adapt its winemaking practices, continually fine-tuning it according to the rhythms of nature. The grapes are handpicked and carefully selected from their extensive vineyard holdings – 240ha, in 410 separate parcels, located in three classic Champagne districts: the Montagne de Reims, the Vallée de la Marne, and the Côte des Blancs. Sourcing grapes from its own vineyards rather than from other grape growers, makes this Champagne house stand out.

The independent, family-owned Champagne house is currently managed by Frédéric Rouzaud, the seventh generation of the lineage, who continues the legacy of producing detail-focused, high-quality wines from vineyard to palate; a real treat for the Champagne lover’s taste buds!

Champagnes on the day:

Collection 243, Champagne, France NV

Champagne, France 2015

Rosé, Champagne, France 2016

Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France 2015

Cristal, Champagne, France 2014

Cristal, Champagne, France 2008

Cristal, Champagne, France 2002

Cristal Rosé, Champagne, France 2012

Tickets for the Man and Nature: The Evolution of Champagne Louis Roederer cost $295 a piece (+ sales tax). Masterclasses are also available for Château Léoville Las Cases, Gaja and Harlan Estate.

About Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC is a prestigious one day wine tasting event held at the Manhatta restaurant in Manhattan on Saturday 10 June. Meet some of the world’s most famous wine producers and taste their top vintages during an unrivalled Grand Tasting and learn from an exceptional line-up of 75-minute masterclasses, held throughout the day. Please note: masterclass tickets are sold separately and not included as part of the Grand Tasting ticket.

Essential information Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC Date: Saturday 10 June 2023 from 11am to 5pm. Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor,

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + sales tax (Save with Group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $245 Buy tickets today

