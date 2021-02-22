LVMH acquires 50% of Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Champagne

The deal will see Moët Hennessy take over global distribution of the eye-catching Champagne, also known as ‘Ace of Spades’ and famed for its metallic pewter labels and high price-tags.

Armand de Brignac’s ‘entry-level’ Champagne, Ace of Spades Gold Brut, retails for about £250 a bottle. The range also includes a Brut Rosé, Demi-Sec and ultra-prestige expressions Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs.

Launched in 2006 and made by Champagne Cattier at Chigny-les-Roses on the Montagne de Reims, the brand sold more than 500,000 bottles in 2019, with a strong presence in bars and nightclubs.

According to a spokesperson for Moët Hennessy – by far the largest producer of Champagne with brands such as Moët et Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon – the Cattier family will continue to make Armand de Brignac Champagnes in the future.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said he was ‘proud’ to announce the joint venture with Moët Hennessy, adding: ‘It is a partnership that has felt familiar the entire time.

‘We are confident that the sheer power of the Moët Hennessy global distribution framework, its unparalleled portfolio strength and its long-established track record of excellence in developing luxury brands will give Armand de Brignac the commercial power it needs to grow and flourish even further.’

Philippe Schaus, president and CEO of Moët Hennessy, said the new partnership would allow the company to take Armand de Brignac ‘to new heights across the world’.

He added: ‘For years we have been following the fantastic success of Armand de Brignac and admiring their ability to challenge some of the rules of the Champagne category.’

Jay-Z’s involvement with Armand de Brignac began in 2006, with his boycotting of former favourite luxury Champagne Cristal, eventually buying it outright in November 2014, acquiring the remaining stake in the business held by New York-based Sovereign Brands.

