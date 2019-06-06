Event: Decanter’s Great Sparkling Exploration – How to make the most of your experience

Tickets still available – BOOK NOW
- Plan your visit: Visit the Decanter website to see which countries and which exhibitors will be attending. Create a list of the stands you’d like to visit ahead of the event. Don’t miss out on your favourite wines by prioritising what to taste first.
- Arrive early: Ensure you get to taste everything by arriving early at Church House (17:30). Drop off your belongings at the cloakroom and get a head start on tasting.
Visit our featured region:
- Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG celebrates its 50th Anniversary: This year sees the first room dedicated to a single appellation. Visit the featured region room to taste the premium Proseccos of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene – you won’t be disappointed.
- Mini-masterclasses: Exclusive to the featured region room, attendees will be able to enjoy two free mini masterclasses hosted by Sarah Abbott MW and Decanter’s content director John Stimpfig. During the tasting you will be treated to five wines each paired with afternoon tea style canapés. Make sure you sign up at reception on the day to secure your spot.
- Taste award-winning wines: Visit stand number 49 to taste top medal winners from this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards. The wines you’ll be able to try include the UK sparkling Best in Show winner from Chapel Down, two Platinum winning Champagnes, a Silver winning South African sparkling and many more.
- Social media: Enter our social media competition and you could be in for a chance to win two tickets to Decanter’s flagship Fine Wine Encounter this November. To enter simply take a photo of your favourite moment, upload it to Instagram/ Twitter using the hashtag #DecanterFIZZ and tag @Decanter
