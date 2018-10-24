Our tips for the 2018 Decanter Fine Wine Encounter

There are less than two weeks to go until the much-anticipated Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in London. Here are our insider tips on how to make the most of your wine tasting experience…

Plan your visit: The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter tasting catalogue is now available and ready to view. Plan your visit and which wines you would like to taste by browsing through this and creating your own tasting list. Arrive early: Some of the very best winemakers travel from all over the world to come to the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter – maximise your chances of getting time with them by arriving at the Landmark Hotel early. Front-row masterclass seats: Going to one of our superb Fine Wine Encounter masterclasses? A queue will begin to snake down the side of the Landmark lounge area from around 20 minutes before the start of the class. Tables fill up from the front first, so planning ahead will give you a better chance of a good seat. Social media: If you tweet or Instagram a picture with the #DecanterFWE hashtag then you could appear on our live coverage screen, also live on Decanter.com. Plus, you can see highlights of what other people are tasting. Notes: Retired Decanter columnist Michael Broadbent's mantra is that everyone should make a note on every wine you try. It doesn't have to be Pulitzer prose, but why not jot down a few words on the wines you particularly like. Trust us, it makes it much easier when it comes to choosing dinner party wines further down the line. Discovery Theatres: We have a limited number of Discovery Theatre tickets still available. These are a series of informal tutored tastings and are all hosted by top wine producing names, experts and pioneers.