Quinta do Noval said its vineyard holdings in the Douro have risen from 145 hectares to 181ha after it bought the neighbouring Quinta do Passadouro estate from the Bohrmann family for an undisclosed fee.

Christian Seely, MD of Noval and also of its owner, Axa Millésimes, said he was excited by the quality of the 36ha of vineyards acquired.

Passadouro has two principal parcels, one in the Pinhão Valley and the other in the Roncão Valley, said Seely.

Both areas were already a source of grapes for Noval’s vintage Ports, said Seely.

Noval doesn’t intend to drop the Passadouro name, however.

‘We intend to maintain the brand of Quinta do Passadouro, which has produced some thrilling wines – both Ports and unfortified red wines – during the Bohrmanns’ time there,’ said Seely.

‘The team of Passadouro will remain with the Quinta and will join the dedicated team of Quinta do Noval.’

Ans Bohrmann, MD and co-owner of Passadouro, said, ‘We are thrilled to have found a strong new owner for Quinta do Passadouro which subscribes to our wine philosophy and will ensure the long-term future of this amazing winery.’

He thanked everyone in the region who has helped Passadouro since it began as ‘a warm-hearted hobby-project of the family, more than 25 years ago’.

Dieter Bohrmann bought the vineyards in 1991 and the family is set to have an ambassadorial role under Noval’s leadership.

Bohrmann added that ‘the family will continue its activities in the wine business focusing on its Burgundy wine project, Domaine Bohrmann.’

Recently published on Decanter Premium: Port 2016 vintage report and top releases