Quinta do Noval Port: A look back in time

Richard Mayson recently tasted a range of Noval's Ports, including several vintages of the renowned Nacional, and pre-war colheitas...

Quinta do Noval is probably the most famous Port producer in the Douro. It occupies a particularly prominent site, stacked up over the Pinhão valley, and its immaculate painted terraces very visible from a number of other estates.

Long before the rise of the single-quinta in the 1960s and ‘70s, the estate stood out for being both a Port house and a quinta, first recorded as the latter in 1715.

Scroll down to see Richard’s Quinta do Noval tasting notes & scores from this tasting

Quinta do Noval: Vintage by vintage

Starting with the 2016s…

You might also like: