Revisiting vintage Port 1994: From the archive

It's the time of year when many of us wine lovers begin to consider our Port selection ahead of the festive celebrations. Below, you can find Richard Mayson's full report on a re-tasting of the 'landmark' 1994 Port vintage, including the top wines.



Originally published in Decanter magazine's January 2015 issue and now available to Premium subscribers for the first time.

In 1998, 11 tasters representing the great and the good of the UK and Oporto wine trade assembled at Decanter to taste the recently declared 1994 Port vintage.

It was the first unanimous declaration since 1985 and, with the Americans buying up vintage Port, there was lots of excitement in the air.

Richard’s pick of vintage Port 1994:

