Rare whisky from The Macallan offered on a lottery basis

Tales of the Macallan Volume II was distilled in 1949 and spent more than seven decades maturing before it was bottled in 2022.

This exceptionally rare single malt celebrates Alexander Reid, who founded the distillery on Speyside in 1824. Just 344 bottles have been released on a global basis.

The whisky has a recommended retail price (rrp) of £77,500, but bottles have been selling for north of £100,000 in specialist stores.

Online retailer Master of Malt has received an allocation of two bottles, and it has decided to offer them out on a lottery basis.

Collectors can enter the lottery to be in with a chance of purchasing one of these extraordinary whiskies. Master of Malt will draw two names from the hat on Wednesday 10 April, and the winners will then be charged the £77,500 rrp and sent their coveted bottles.

‘Having learned our lesson from the demand last time we had one in stock, we’re going to offer them out on a lottery basis,’ said the retailer.

The lottery is now open, and it closes at midnight on Tuesday 9th April, so whisky lovers can visit Master of Malt to register.

This 73-year-old single malt whisky is designed to capture the spirit of Reid, with notes of black cherries, ginger sponge and dark chocolate orange, ending on an exceedingly long and complex finish, with a sweet lingering smokiness.

Euan Kennedy, lead whisky maker at The Macallan, selected the liquid from a single cask. It was bottled in a bespoke, handcrafted Lalique decanter, which is encased in an 800-page handbound book.

The book tells the story of Reid founding the distillery, with illustrations from renowned British artist Andrew Davidson.

Six months ago, a bottle of The Macallan 1926 single malt whisky smashed the world auction record for any bottle of wine or spirits when it sold for almost £2.2m at Sotheby’s in London.

