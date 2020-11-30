Save 50% on a Coravin this Cyber Monday

Wine lovers can get a Coravin Model Six Wine Preservation system for half price this Cyber Monday.

Amazon – both in the UK and the US – are selling a Coravin with 50%, saving £164 / $199.

Coravin Cyber Monday deals – UK and US

Coravin Model Six – Amazon UK

Save over £160 with 50% off the Coravin Model Six Wine Preservation system, and enjoy any of your wines without pulling the cork.

£329 Now £164.50 on Amazon UK View Deal

Coravin Model Six – Amazon US

Save $200 with this half price offer for a Coravin and start enjoying more of your fine wines, more regularly.

$399.95 Now $199 on Amazon US View Deal

Coravin means you no longer have to open an entire bottle of wine when you just want one glass – particularly useful for those with special bottles in their cellar.

With smaller gatherings for Christmas celebrations in order this year, this means you could still enjoy some of your finer wines without needing to open and finish multiple bottles.

It also makes a perfect gift for a wine collector.

The Cyber Monday offer is for the Coravin Model Six Wine Preservation system, in colour ‘Mica’, which also comes with three capsules of Argon gas, two of the screwcap additions and a carry case.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday wine and spirits offers