Scotch producer claims Guinness World Record for ‘The Greatest Variety of Flavours in a Whisky’

Johnson Reserve Ascension is a single malt whisky that has been through a sequence of 33 casks during the painstaking maturation process.

The casks included mezcal, Port, Madeira, Marsala, Armagnac and Pedro Ximénez barrels, each of which contributed to the diverse flavour profile.

An adjudicator from the Guinness World Records confirmed that Johnson Reserve Ascension contains the greatest variety of flavours ever featured in a whisky.

It marks the culmination of a 12-year project from the Johnson family, which runs a specialist production and maturation facility in Glenfarg, Scotland.

‘This process required years of trial and refinement to understand the nuances of cask sequencing,’ said operations manager Cameron Jessiman.

‘Some casks have to precede others to create balance, allowing each layer of flavour to emerge distinctly without dominating the profile.’

The company worked with flavour laboratories to enhance their understanding of the influence of each cask in a bid to add scientific precision to their artistry.

A Madeira barrique infused the whisky with subtle fortified wine characteristics, while the mezcal barrel imparted smoky, earthy tones. Meanwhile, a Rivesaltes barrique added nutty and fruity undertones to the single malt, which has not been blended.

Just 40 bottles of Ascension will be released, so Johnson Reserve expects it to become a true collectors’ item. A ballot will be held for the chance to purchase a bottle, with the price available on application.

‘Our goal is to share what we’ve learned, so that advanced cask maturation can benefit the industry as a whole,’ said managing director Alexander Johnson.

‘While age statements often guide whisky purchases, many can be disappointed by older whiskies that lack active management. We want to highlight that quality maturation is a matter of care and expertise, not just time.’

Related articles