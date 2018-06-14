Fine wine lovers can buy an instant wine collection and have bottles delivered within 24 hours in New York and Hong Kong as part of a new service launched by Sotheby's.

Starting at $5,000 for 50 bottles, Sotheby’s said that its new ‘Instant Cellars’ service offers an immediate, curated wine collection.

Wines have been hand-picked by it experts, the company said, adding that it has also launched a collection management and advisory service.

Bottles within the Instant Cellars scheme will be available for delivery within 24 hours in New York and Hong Kong, said the auction house and retailer, pitching the move as ‘just in time for father’s day‘ – 17 June in the US and UK.

New York edition

As well as the ‘introductory cellar’ for $5,000, there is also a 72-bottle ‘intermediate’ cellar for $10,000 and a third option for more ambitious collectors that offers 168 bottles for $25,000.

A fourth cellar contains 90 bottles specially curated for investment and is also priced at $25,000.

In the $5,000 option, each bottle has an average price of $115 and collectors will get 25 different wines; so, two bottles of each wine, Sotheby’s said. Highlights include Malartic-Lagravière 2010, Napa’s Ulysses 2013 and Dom Ruinart blanc de blancs 2004.

Hong Kong edition

For wine lovers in Hong Kong, the introductory cellar comprises 46 bottles for HK$33,000, while an ‘intermediate’ cellar has 62 bottles for HK$70,000.

Purchase of cellars a free consultation with a member of the Sotheby’s collection management and advisory team, or a senior specialist from the auction or retail teams, the firm said.

Jamie Ritchie, global head of Sotheby’s wine, said, ‘As the wine market continues to rapidly evolve, it has become clear that there is a growing need for additional services that provide advice and guidance, both for those who are just beginning to enjoy wines and wish to build a collection, as well as for those who want to refine their existing cellar.

‘To address this demand, we are delighted that Julia Gilbert will lead our collection management & advisory service.’

The service will include customised tastings, portfolio analysis and installation of wines.

Gilbert is a Sotheby’s vice president and senior wine adviser, who joined the group in 2017. She has been involved in the fine wine auction industry since 2005.