Top 10 Father’s Day wines: Which wine persona does your dad have?

Is your dad a Rioja Rogue or more of a Châteauneuf-du-Papa ? We realise fathers come in all shapes and sizes, with preferences ranging from the suave whites to bold and muscular reds, or even a delicate rosé. Use our persona guide to find the perfect fine wine gift for Father's Day...

Top 10 wines for Father’s Day

Use our persona guide to decide which wine gift your dad deserves…

The Lovable Rioja Rogue



This headstrong spicy red with a smooth edge that can only come with age is popular among many dads of the same nature. Treat yours to a bottle 96-point Valenciso Reserva 2008, fantastic value at £17.59 per bottle and a good few years into its recommended drinking window.

The Rhône Wolf

Pamper your Châteauneuf-du-Papa with a gorgeous bottle of Clos des Papes 2013 — given 96 points by our expert John Livingstone-Learmonth. Good to drink now, or leave for another decade.

Champagne Charlie

Is your dad the life and soul of the party? It’s worth spending the extra cash when it’s a gift made for sharing. Like this 97-point bottle of Taittinger’s Comtes de Champagne 2006. Give it to him in person, then hang around and hope he pops the cork for the occasion.

Piedmont Papa

An offering for those regal patriarchs who identify with what’s often referred to as the ‘king of wine’ — Barolo. There are no half measures with this example from Vietti, given a whacking 97 points by regional expert Ian D’Agata, who described it as ‘like liquid silk but powerful’.

Malbec Man

Maybe your dad’s a man of simple pleasures; a man who loves a juicy steak with a glass or two of red. Get your old man over for Father’s Day dinner with this 94-point Argentinean Malbec – the perfect macho match with meat.

Suave Sancerre Sipper

Eloquent, erudite and a dab hand at the pub quiz. Serve your sophisticated father some crisp 93-point Sancerre from Vincent Pinard. Plus at under £20 a bottle, you could earn serious filial credits with a case load…

Old School Francophile

Those classic gents who’ve held a lifelong devotion to the noble reds of Bordeaux will forgive all your teenage trespasses with a Château Smith Haut Lafitte 2010. Rated at 97 points by Decanter’s editor John Stimpfig and it’s just reached its optimum drinking window.

Pink-loving Pater

Just as many dads love a salmon pink shirt, many also love to crack open a cool Provence rosé on a sunny afternoon. Deckchairs and BBQ at the ready, with a bottle of Rock Angel from Château d’Esclans.

Montrachet Maestro

If your dad’s been really good this year – or you’ve been a little awful – you’d better push the boat out and give him a bottle from the legendary white Burgundy region, Puligny-Montrachet. Snap up this 94-point bottle from Domaine Leflaive’s premier cru ‘Les Combettes’ – it’s just entered its recommended drinking window…

Inspector Gadget

So it’s not a wine, but for a dad who has a shed-load already (or prefers to choose his own) — give him the latest in geeky wine gadgetry with the Coravin Model 2 Elite Wine System. Allowing him to open his prized bottles, savour a glass and then reseal them as before.

