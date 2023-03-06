Top dining experiences of the northern Rhône

Vienne

Located south of Lyon, La Pyramide in Vienne is a ‘temple to gastronomy’, according to Decanter’s Rhône correspondent Matt Walls.

This two Michelin star family-run restaurant offers a fine dining experience, sourcing many of its ingredients from the Rhône Valley. Led by checf Patrick Henriroux, it creates an innovative cuisine that combines traditional French techniques with modern twists.

Ampuis

If you’re looking for a casual and relaxed dining experience to enjoy local dishes accompanied by an extensive Côte-Rôtie and Condrieu wine list, then there are two great bistros located in Ampuis that will not disappoint:

Le Bistrot de Serine features an authentic local cuisine that pairs perfectly with its well thought out regional wine list. To ensure you pick the perfect tipple to match your meal, the helpful staff is on hand to share their expert knowledge of the wines.

Les Epicurieux offers a fresh, simple, tasty cuisine sourced locally and organically, with a carefully selected wine list from recognised estates and winegrowers who align with their values of respect for mother nature.

For a more formal dining experience, Domaine de Clairefontaine is an indulgent place to stop. This one Michelin star restaurant provides seasonal and signature menus bursting with fresh flavours that highlight local products.

Tain-l’Hermitage

‘Don’t miss Le Mangevins, one of my favourite restaurants in the world, beautifully balanced dishes using local products, cooked with a subtle Japanese influence.’ Matt Walls.

Visit Le Mangevins for fresh dishes perfectly paired with exceptional wines by the glass or bottle.

Tournon

Travel over the river in Tournon to visit the highly recommended Le Cerisier restaurant renowned for its excellent wine list and homemade dishes. This is a small establishment with two uniquely different rooms, both offering a warm friendly environment. The second room leads on to an elegant hidden terrace. Delicious dishes, creatively modernised and made from good quality local ingredients, are served at Le Cerisier.

