Welcoming Decanter’s new Sonoma correspondent

Gaither officially joins our US team of writers; she has contributed significantly to Decanter over the past few months including our April and May issues. An enormous fan of Champagne and sparkling wine, Gaither initially fell in love with wine through Pinot Noir, and Sonoma is undoubtedly known for making some of the country’s best.

She has been an assistant digital editor for Wine Enthusiast magazine and a researcher working with Karen MacNeil on her well-known book, The Wine Bible.

Gaither’s experience with the wines of California and proximity, living nearby in Napa, means that Decanter will have someone well-placed to cover and visit the region. She will also play a significant role in Decanter’s ability to increase its Sonoma coverage, including compiling an annual vintage report from one of America’s most critical fine wine regions.

‘Pinot Noir is the grape that got me into wine, so it seems apt that I’ll delve into an American region for which it is known. This is such an incredible privilege and one that I will treat with the utmost gravitas. I can’t wait to get started,’ said Gaither.

Outside of tasting and reporting on wine, Gaither is working on re-learning the cello. She enjoys spending her time travelling, enjoys fine dining and is seriously considering learning how to pilot a plane.

