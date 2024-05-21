Yamazaki whisky collection beats estimate in Hong Kong

The collection of rare Japanese whiskies had been assigned an estimate of HK$300,000 to HK$500,000, but that target was exceeded at the Bonhams Hong Kong auction.

Kenichi Hashimoto – the owner and chef of the renowned Ryozanpaku restaurant in Kyoto – is renowned for pioneering the art of ‘Whisky Kaiseki’, which essentially involves pairing high-end Japanese cuisine with Japanese whisky.

Seiichi Koshimizu, the former chief blender at Suntory, which owns Yamazaki, introduced Hashimoto to the manifold wonders of Japanese whisky many years ago. The two men built up a close friendship.

As he was approaching retirement, Koshimizu decided to create a unique Japanese whisky collection for Hashimoto, named Yamazaki Hitomi. The collaboration between the two friends culminated in the creation of Genmu Premium Red Edition in 2012.

Four bottles went under the hammer at Bonhams in Hong Kong: Yamazaki-Green Hitomi, Yamazaki 1991 Black Hitomi Cask #1S70427, Yamazaki-Genmu and Yamazaki-Genmu Premium Red Edition.

Amayès Aouli, global head of wine and spirits at Bonhams, called the collection ‘an epitome of culinary and whisky craftsmanship’.

He added: ‘They are not only masterworks by two connoisseurs of taste, but also an embodiment of a close bond and admiration between Hashimoto and Koshimizu.’

They formed part of the auction house’s Finest and Rarest Whisky sale, which also featured Yamazaki 1984 The Peninsula, Yamazaki The Owner’s Cask 1990 and various other rare Japanese whiskies.

Bonhams Hong Kong also held an auction named Wine Treasures of Pristine Provenance on the same day.

Highlights of the sale included verticals from Petrus, Château Lafleur, Château Cheval Blanc, Château Ausone, Château Mouton, Vega Sicilia’s Unico and Dominio de Pingus, plus wines from Le Pin, DRC, Etienne Guigal, Sassicaia, Solaia and Ridge.

