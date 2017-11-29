Here are our top picks for winter 2017 from the UK supermarket's range, all reviewed by Decanter's expert tasting team.

Below are our recommended Asda wines from the retailer’s winter 2017 range. These all stood out at a recent tasting, hosted by the retailer for the press and attended by our tasting team.

Included are festive wine staples such as Champagne, a premier cru Chablis, a Sancerre and a dessert wine.

There’s some serious value to be had in Asda’s ‘Extra Special’ own-label range, but if you can push the budget a little higher it’s also worth checking out the branded wines.

Looking to expand your wine horizons, or after great gift ideas?

28/11/2017: Added 9 wines from the winter 2017 range

The best Asda wines to buy this winter:

The top 9 tasting notes are our recommendations from the latest tasting. Continue scrolling down to see older Asda wine reviews.

Related content: