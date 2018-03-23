Decanter's tasting team recommends great value wines to buy from Lidl after tasting the retailer's latest summer range...

See Amy Wislocki’s pick of the best Lidl wines from their latest Summer Wine Tour range, selected at a recent tasting in London.

Lidl’s Summer Wine Tour is a seasonal range, available from 26 July 2018 – while stocks last.

Scroll down for the top 10 red and white wines to enjoy this summer, including favourites from France, Germany and Italy, as well as interesting styles from Hungary, Austria and New Zealand.

The best Lidl wines for summer:

