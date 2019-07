Pinotage often gets a bad rap, but the tasting team at Decanter.com has found five delicious examples for your wine rack...

South African Pinotage , a crossing of Cinsault and Pinot Noir, polarises opinion and is either a love it or hate it wine.

But, wine expert Tim Atkin recently argued in ‘Pinotage to change your mind’ that the grape can still make great wines.

See below for more examples of Pinotage wines to try, picked by Decanter’s expert tasting team.

South African Pinotage: 5 to try

