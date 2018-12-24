Steven Spurrier’s top wines of 2018

Decanter’s long-standing consultant editor's top wines from his columns in 2018...

Each month Decanter’s long-standing consultant editor hand-picks fine wines for drinking now and for the cellar, based on tastings that he has attended during the year. Here are the premium picks from The Spurrier selection throughout 2018.

They are a eclectic mix indeed. The New World is well represented, as are different wine styles from a classic Brunello to a Pantagonian Trousseau, and all scoring over 94 points.

For every wine explorer, this is a wonderful shopping list for 2019.

The Spurrier 2018 selection