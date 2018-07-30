Best known for its Icewine, Canada is steadily gaining international recognition for its dry wines too. Track down some of these Canadian wine recommendations, tasted by Decanter's tasting team...

Those in-the-know will not have been surprised to see Canada performing so well at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2018, spearheaded by a coveted Platinum Best in Show award for Thirty Bench’s Small Lot Cabernet Franc, from Beamsville Bench in Ontario.

It was with this in mind that Decanter’s tasting team headed down to a wine showcase at the Canadian embassy in London.

Finding some of the wines recommended below may prove tricky to find if you live outside of Canada, but stockists in North America and UK have been included where possible.

This difficulty is partly down to the low production levels, but mostly because of the strict laws regulating Canadian wine sales which make it far more profitable for wineries to sell their wares at the cellar door – but this makes finding one of the gems below all the more rewarding.

Page updated with new recommendations on 30 July 2018. Originally published in July 2017.

Canadian Wine recommendations:

