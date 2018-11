Arguably the best of both worlds, Amontillado starts life as a Fino before undergoing further ageing without its protective blanket of flor...

Amontillado takes the fresh, tangy yeastiness of Fino to a new level – these wines can be nutty, creamy and textured, with dried fruit and citrus peel characters.

Top Amontillado Sherry:

This article is part of Decanter.com’s ‘Know your Sherry’ page.

