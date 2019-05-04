Best Kent restaurants and hotels

Restaurants

This recently transformed pub in the well-preserved, tiny rural town of Fordwich hit the headlines when ex-Clove Club Dan Smith and team won a Michelin star 10 months after opening.

In sleepy Sissinghurst, this village pub-cum-modern British brasserie serves up beer-battered cod with a mint pea puree and charred lemon: perfect with Chapel Down fizz.

An unlikely destination restaurant near Whitstable, in what looks like a local boozer. Locally sourced ingredients cooked to perfection by chef-owner Stephen Harris.

In Tenterden, arguably the country’s most ambitious winery restaurant offers a chef’s table and an outdoor terrace overlooking the vineyards, delivering sophisticated cooking.

So good we named it twice… Graham Garrett, the 1980s pop star-turned-Michelin-starred chef turns out plate after joyful plate. Great wine list, too.

Hush Heath-owned Goudhurst Inn offers casual dining. Why not try their Scotch eggs or the Hush Heath Ale-battered haddock and fries.

Sample seafood dishes at Squerryes’ newly launched terrace overlooking the vines. Wash down dishes such as native lobster ‘Benedict’ hollandaise with a glass of their finest.

Accommodation

Imposing Neo-Elizabethan manor house renovated by spa specialists Champneys. Bag the gorgeous, generous Hugo de Montford Suite.

Handsome seven-bed Victorian farmhouse B&B, located on the National Trust estate and run by Frazer Thompson, CEO of nearby Chapel Down winery, and his wife Sue.

Located behind the 16th-century weaver’s cottage with its Michelin- starred cooking, in picturesque Biddenden. Four stylish bedrooms, each with a different theme. ‘Scandi’ is a favourite, but there’s fun to be had in ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’.

Fiona Sims is a widely published freelance food, drink and travel writer. This first appeared as part of a travel guide in the Decanter June 2019 issue.