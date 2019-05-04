Best Kent restaurants and hotels

Restaurants
The Fordwich Arms
This recently transformed pub in the well-preserved, tiny rural town of Fordwich hit the headlines when ex-Clove Club Dan Smith and team won a Michelin star 10 months after opening.
The Milk House
In sleepy Sissinghurst, this village pub-cum-modern British brasserie serves up beer-battered cod with a mint pea puree and charred lemon: perfect with Chapel Down fizz.
The Sportsman
An unlikely destination restaurant near Whitstable, in what looks like a local boozer. Locally sourced ingredients cooked to perfection by chef-owner Stephen Harris.
The Swan at Chapel Down
In Tenterden, arguably the country’s most ambitious winery restaurant offers a chef’s table and an outdoor terrace overlooking the vineyards, delivering sophisticated cooking.
The West House
So good we named it twice… Graham Garrett, the 1980s pop star-turned-Michelin-starred chef turns out plate after joyful plate. Great wine list, too.
Goudhurst Inn
Hush Heath-owned Goudhurst Inn offers casual dining. Why not try their Scotch eggs or the Hush Heath Ale-battered haddock and fries.
Squerryes
Sample seafood dishes at Squerryes’ newly launched terrace overlooking the vines. Wash down dishes such as native lobster ‘Benedict’ hollandaise with a glass of their finest.
See also: Kent wine tour – Wineries to visit
Accommodation
Eastwell Manor
Imposing Neo-Elizabethan manor house renovated by spa specialists Champneys. Bag the gorgeous, generous Hugo de Montford Suite.
Sissinghurst Castle Farmhouse
Handsome seven-bed Victorian farmhouse B&B, located on the National Trust estate and run by Frazer Thompson, CEO of nearby Chapel Down winery, and his wife Sue.
The West House Restaurant with Rooms
Located behind the 16th-century weaver’s cottage with its Michelin- starred cooking, in picturesque Biddenden. Four stylish bedrooms, each with a different theme. ‘Scandi’ is a favourite, but there’s fun to be had in ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’.
Fiona Sims is a widely published freelance food, drink and travel writer. This first appeared as part of a travel guide in the Decanter June 2019 issue.