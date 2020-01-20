Top Montreal restaurants & wine bars

How often can you go out for brunch and be offered a glass of fino to pair with your plate? Owned by a Québecois chef and a Portuguese sommelier, Capsa offers a typical brunch menu with a delectable Portuguese touch in a downtown setting. The result is delicious and savoury!

175 Ontario East Open: all week 7am-3pm

Chef Simon Mathys aims to help Montrealers reconnect with and discover the food of Canada’s First Nations. The main dish here is prepared with seal, served rare in a buckwheat creamy sauce as eaten by the Inuit First Nations traditionally. An exciting experience.

271 St Zotique Ouest Open: Monday-Thursday 6pm-10pm, Friday & Saturday 6pm-12am

Located in the heart of Montreal since 1927, the atmosphere of this tavern is both fancy and casual at the same time. The extended wine list boasts selections of Burgundy and Bordeaux classics, some rare German and even Quebecois wines to pair with French bistro cuisine. And it’s a known go-to for wine connoisseurs.

1243 rue Metcalfe Open: Monday-Friday 11.30am-12am, Saturday & Sunday 4.30pm-12am

It is in a warm atmosphere close to Place des Festivals that Furco welcomes you with an effortless yet tasty menu of fresh plates. A perfect setting for the first glass of wine of the evening. The wine list is full of new discoveries, such as Xinomavro blanc de noir or natural Austrian orange wine.

425 rue Mayor Open: Monday-Saturday 3pm-3am, Sunday closed

This new natural wine bar with a lively atmosphere is the must-visit place for chatting with friends while tasting wines from small producers. Menu choices such as small fresh veggie plates and fish pair well with the sparkling and white wines offered. Lovers of German and Austrian wine will be especially pleased to note the wine list’s showcasing of these countries.

1290 Beaubien, est Open: Sunday-Thursday 3pm-1am, Friday & Saturday 3pm-3am

Easily one of my favourite Friday night spots in Montreal. The best pizza in town, a great cellar and a good selection of wine by the glass. You can sit just in front of the wood-fired oven or go upstairs to enjoy a fancier, semi-private ambience. There will be vinyl spinning – bring your dancing shoes!

3412 Avenue du Parc Open: Tuesday & Wednesday 11.30am-10.30pm, Thursday & Friday 11.30am-11pm, Saturday 5pm-11pm

Fine Haitian cuisine for those cold Montreal evenings. Owned by two members of the band Arcade Fire, this restaurant offers an introduction to Haitian cuisine in a lively Caribbean atmosphere. The wine list is limited, but eccentric. Try some ti-punch, a typical rum-based cocktail.

1844 rue Amherst, Le Village Open: Tuesday-Sunday 5.30pm-11pm, Monday closed

Indian cuisine can easily be found around Montreal, but seldom is it offered in such a great and casual ambience. Located in the old port of Montreal near Downtown, this Indian pub is the perfect spot for early dinner before visiting a nearby museum. Visitors will find delicious Indian gastronomy paired with a great selection of wines by the glass.

409 McGill Open: Monday-Friday 11.30am-10pm, Saturday 5pm-11pm, Sunday closed

Located on Rue Villeray near Jarry Park, this Italian restaurant recently marked its first anniversary, and it has everyone talking. The classic dishes transport you to the heart of Italy. The use of fresh, simple and tasty ingredients is the chef’s secret here.

380 Villeray Open: Lunch and dinner available

No trip to Montreal would be complete without a stroll around the most popular outdoor market – Jean-Talon. Directly facing, Petit Alep serves richly flavoured Middle Eastern cuisine. Ask to speak with the sommelier, whose competent advice and stories will open you to a whole new world of discovery. It’s also possible to visit the impressive underground cellar.