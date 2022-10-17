Sommelier Secrets France: Ann Long

Born in LA, Ann Long grew up in Cannes where she started her wine journey. She is now head sommelier at Le Mas du Langoustier which specialises in fish dishes.

‘Our clients are international and upper class, often wine aficionados, so we want them to discover new winemakers while they are here. I am trying to take out household names from the list as they are present everywhere.

‘We have 400 wines, majority French, but as we ourselves are on an island, I wanted to add other wines from islands. This year we have added Tenerife, Sicily and the Cyclades (Greece).

‘Wine consumption has definitely evolved, as people order by the glass now rather than the bottle. We try to promote new winemakers through our “by the glass” offering which we change every week. Currently, for the whites have wines from this island, an Aligoté from Antoine Lienhardt and wines from Loire producer Clément Baraut. Red wise, it’s a Pinot Noir from Fabien Coche in Burgundy, a Côt/Gamay from Thierry Michon and a young Syrah from Ferme des Sept Lunes in St-Joseph.’

Top Tip: ‘Rosé is a real wine. Previously it has just been considered as a something to drink by the pool, yet it has a true value and interest at the table and in pairings.’ Anecdote: ‘I have fun being a water sommelier for our customers who do not drink wine. I find myself explaining the waters and why for example sparkling pairs better with their ceviche and a certain still is better for their main – it creates another type of bond. I also serve waters infused with botanicals, aromatics or citrus for pairings.’

