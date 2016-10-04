Jackson Family Wines buys Willakenzie in Oregon

Jackson Family Wines has added to its string of purchases in Oregon by buying the highly regarded Willakenzie Estate in Willamette Valley.

Jackson Family Wines said it expected to close a deal to buy Willakenzie Estate in Oregon on Wednesday 5 October.

The deal includes the Willakenzie brand and gravity winery, plus 40 planted hectares of vines in Yamhill-Carlton area of northern Willamette Valley.

It also includes 10 hectares of planted Pinot Noir clones in the Jory Hills are of Dundee Hills, Jackson Family Wines said.

It is the latest in a series of Jackson Family Wine acquisitions in Oregon.

Jackson did not disclose a fee for the Willakenzie deal, which it added also includes a hospitality centre with views across the vineyards.

Willakenzie has 13 different clones of Pinot Noir and also has Pinot Gris and Pinot Blanc clones from Alsace, Gamay Noir from Beaujolais, Pinot Meunier, and Dijon clones of Chardonnay.

‘Welcoming Willakenzie to our family not only adds to our luxury Pinot Noir vineyard holdings and winemaking capabilities, but also introduces highly-regarded Pinot Gris to our Willamette Valley portfolio,’ said Hugh Reimers, president of Jackson Family Wines.

Bernard and Ronni Lacroute co-founded Willakenzie more than two decades ago.

They planted the first vines in 1992 and made their first wine in 1995, said Jackson.

