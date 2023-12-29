Our experts around the world and the Decanter team nominated the wines that impressed them most in 2023, and they have been retasted blind by our three judges to select the best of the best. Read the analysis of the tasting, plus see the tasting notes and scores for the top 113 white, rosé, red, sparkling, sweet and fortified wines that scored 90 points or above.
Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 113 red, white and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more.
WINES OF 2023: CLASSIC SCORE TABLE
Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 51 'classic' red, white, orange and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more.
WINES OF 2023: OFFBEAT SCORE TABLE
Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 35 'offbeat' red, white, orange and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more..
WINES OF 2023: VALUE SCORE TABLE
Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 26 'value' (under £20) red, white, orange and rosé wines spanning still, sparkling, sweet and fortified styles that all scored 90 points or more.