DWWA judge profile: Andrea Sturniolo

Andrea Sturniolo

Italian Andrea Sturniolo moved to London in 1994 and studied for the WSET examinations whilst helping open the London section of the Associazione Italiana Sommelier. Heading back to Italy in 2002, he set up and taught the wine culture & wine tasting courses at the International Wine Academy of Rome as vice-director.

During this time he began working with an Italian wine guide and various press and web publications. Sturniolo has been back in London since 2006 and has opened his own company, Fins & Trotters, which won the LLA Street Food Vendor of the Year award in 2013. At the end of 2015 he opened BOnA Sourdough in Forest Hill, London, and later on this year he is also planning to set up base in Camberwell.

Andrea Sturniolo was first a judge at the DWWA in 2012.