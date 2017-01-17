DWWA judge profile: Anthony Rose

Anthony Rose is joint Regional Chair for Australia with Huon Hooke at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Anthony Rose

Anthony Rose is a wine critic who contributes to Decanter, The World of Fine Wine, FT How To Spend It Online, among other publications. His specialist areas include wine investment, on which he contributes to Jancis Robinson’s The Oxford Companion to Wine, and sake, which he writes on and teaches.

He has won a number of awards, among them three Glenfiddich Wine Writer of the Year Awards and a Louis Roederer International Wine Columnist of the Year Award.

A founding member of The Wine Gang, Anthony has his own blog on anthonyrosewine.com, and is co-chair of the International Sake Challenge.

Follow Anthony on Twitter at @anthonyrosewine