DWWA judge profile: Ben Henshaw

Ben Henshaw is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)



Ben Henshaw

Ben Henshaw joined the wine trade in 2002 to work on the sales and marketing of Domaine Saint Hilaire, his family’s newly-acquired Languedoc vineyard.

He established Indigo Wine in 2003. While perhaps best known for its impressive Spanish range, Indigo now has a diverse portfolio of artisanal wines from all over the Globe. Ben is also a partner in producer Mother Rock Wines based in Swartland, South Africa.

Henshaw was first a DWWA judge in 2007.