DWWA judge profile: Ben Henshaw

Ben Henshaw is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

TAGS:

Ben Henshaw

Ben Henshaw joined the wine trade in 2002 to work on the sales and marketing of Domaine Saint Hilaire, his family’s newly-acquired Languedoc vineyard.

He established Indigo Wine in 2003. While perhaps best known for its impressive Spanish range, Indigo now has a diverse portfolio of artisanal wines from all over the Globe. Ben is also a partner in producer Mother Rock Wines based in Swartland, South Africa.

Henshaw was first a DWWA judge in 2007.