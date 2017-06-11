DWWA judge profile: Giles Cooke MW

Giles Cooke MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Giles Cooke MW

Giles Cooke MW graduated with a degree in history but realised early on that he was more skilled at eating and drinking than at being an historian. He subsequently worked at Majestic Wine until the lure of returning to his native Scotland saw him join Alliance Wine.

In the 21 years since, Cooke has worked in all areas of the business, including on and off-trade sales, buying and marketing, and is credited with being an integral part of the growth of Alliance Wine from a regional supplier to an increasingly international player.

Cooke is currently the company’s wine development director, passing his MW in 2001, and is passionate about the wines of Spain and Jamón ibérico – so much so that he has been known to travel with a leg of Jamón in the boot of his car. Cooke now spends a lot of time in Australia, where under the Thistledown banner, he is a champion of Australian Grenache.

