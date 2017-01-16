DWWA judge profile: Jane Hunt MW

Jane Hunt MW is joint Regional Chair for Regional Italy with Michael Garner at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Jane Hunt MW

Jane Hunt MW’s 40-year career in wine has spanned sales, marketing, buying, education, writing and PR. She moved from Italy to the UK in 1977, and became a Vintners’ Company scholar in 1981 and a Master of Wine in 1985.

Along with business partner Tina Coady, Hunt now runs Hunt & Coady, a company which organises trade tastings and the annual Argentina Wine Awards competition in Mendoza.

Hunt spends several months of the year in Italy, where she produces olive oil at her renovated farmhouse in Umbria. Hunt was first a DWWA judge in 2004.