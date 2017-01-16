DWWA judge profile: Markus del Monego MW

Markus del Monego MW is Regional Chair for Germany at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Markus del Monego MW

Markus Del Monego MW holds the title of Best Sommelier of the World 1998 and is both wine advisor to Lufthansa airlines and owner/managing director of consultancy cave Co. Based in Essen, Germany, he advises merchants, wine producers and private individuals on all matters to do with “wine and enjoyment”.

Del Monego was born in Switzerland and grew up in Germany, where he commenced hotelier training at the Dorint Spa Hotel in Bad Brückenau after finishing high school. Following his training, he undertook a stage as sommelier in the Vier Jahreszeiten Hotel in Hamburg, and later on worked at the Park Hotel in Bremen and The Savoy in London.

Del Monego is also a Master of Sake, gaining the qualification a few months after passing his Master of Wine exams in London in 2003. Del Monego was first a DWWA judge in 2010.

Markus also publishes a website.