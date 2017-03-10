DWWA judge profile: Martin Lam

Martin Lam is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017.

Martin Lam

Martin Lam opened Le Caprice in 1981 with Chris Corbin and Jeremy King, where he worked as head chef before becoming L’Escargot’s head chef in 1982.

In 1992, he and his wife set up Ransome’s Dock, a London restaurant renowned to the international wine trade, and winner of numerous awards including: the AA Best Wine List 2009, England & Overall; Portuguese Wine Awards 2010 Restaurant of the Year, and Harpers Wine & Spirit European Wine Restaurant of the Year 2010. Lam was chef-proprietor at Ransome’s Dock until it closed in 2013.

He is currently a mentor of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, a member of The Master Chefs of Great Britain, a regular judge at international wine competitions and trade events, and also consults on wine, food and restaurants.

Martin Lam was first a DWWA judge in 2008.

Follow Martin on Twitter @mplam