DWWA judge profile: Matt Pym

Matt Pym is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Matt Pym

Matt is the owner of Pym My Wine Ltd, a strategic consultancy and sales representation firm that helps wineries from around the world to develop and increase their sales in the Uk and Irish markets.

Before starting Pym My Wine, Matt worked for 19 years at Majestic Wine, 15 years as a buyer and most recently heading up the Buying Team. With vast experience of all aspects of the trade and producing regions, Matt is an expert in sourcing, brand creation and development, and strategic brand planning.