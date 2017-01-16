DWWA judge profile: Paolo Basso

Paolo Basso is joint Regional Chair for Piedmont and Switzerland at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Paolo Basso

Swiss-Italian Paolo Basso is the Best Sommelier of the World 2013.

He started his wine career as a sommelier in Switzerland, which he followed up by gaining professional experience with a leading Swiss-based fine and rare wines trader, where he focused on the wines of Burgundy and Bordeaux.

At present, Basso runs his own wine consultancy company, Paolo Basso Wine, and is a familiar name on the sommelier competition circuit.

He has won many awards, including Best Sommelier of Switzerland 1997 and Best Sommelier of Europe 2010, and is one of just five sommeliers who hold both the European and world titles. Basso was first a DWWA judge in 2011.

Follow Paolo on Twitter at @BassoSommelier