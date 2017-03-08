DWWA judge profile: Paulo Brammer

Paulo Brammer is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Paulo Brammer

Starting his wine career fourteen years ago at Bank Aldwych and Just Saint James as head of bars, Paulo Brammer then became Head Sommelier for the three Michelin-starred Pourcel Brothers at W’Sens.

In 2008, he made the move out of fine dining to take on a new challenge as group wine buyer at ETM Group, where he designed the wine lists for ten very different sites and also travelled to the Languedoc each year to blend ETM Group’s house wines.

Brammer is now running a wine and spirits academy, Eno Cultura, in his native Brazil, which provides and certifies WSET Levels 1, 2 and 3, along with bespoke courses, and offer consultancy services both in UK and Brazil.

Brammer was first a DWWA judge in 2012.