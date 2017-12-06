DWWA regional chair profile: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW is joint Regional Chair with Ferran Centelles for Spain at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2018

Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW is joint Regional Chair for Spain at DWWA 2018 alongside Ferran Centelles.

Pedro has studied around the world, including in the renowned wine regions of Jerez, Burgundy, Napa Valley and Bordeaux.

He holds a degree in agrofood engineering and a masters in viticulture and oenology. A columnist at several magazines in Spain and Belgium, Ballesteros Torres works in four languages.

He is active in the fields of wine promotion and education, and is also on the council of the Institute of Masters of Wine, the governing board of the Spanish Taster Union, the Board of the International Federation of Wine Journalists, the wine expert committee of the Basque Culinary Centre and an expert at OIV. Pedro is also a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino.

Ballesteros Torres was first a DWWA judge in 2013.