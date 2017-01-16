DWWA judge profile: Richard Mayson

Richard Mayson is Regional Chair for Port and Madeira at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Richard Mayson

Richard Mayson began his career working for The Wine Society, winning the Vintner’s Company Scholarship in 1987 during his time there. Now specialising in the wines of Iberia, especially fortified wines, he owns a vineyard and produces wine in the Alto Alentejo, Portugal.

He is the author of four books, including The Wines and Vineyards of Portugal (winner of the André Simon Award 2003) and Port and the Douro. Mayson writes regularly for Decanter and The World of Fine Wine, contributes to the Oxford Companion to Wine and lectures for Leith’s School of Food and Wine in London.

In 1999, he was made a Cavaleiro of the Confraria do Vinho do Porto in recognition of his services to the Port wine trade, and he was an associate editor of Oz Clarke’s Wine Atlas. He is currently series Editor for the Infinite Ideas Classic Wine Library and runs his own website for fortified wine enthusiasts, www.richardmayson.com. Mayson was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

