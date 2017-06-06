DWWA judge profile: Sergio De Luca

Sergio De Luca is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sergio de Luca

Sergio De Luca is director of buying for Italy at UK wholesaler Enotria&Coe. He has over 30 years’ experience in the UK market, and has been at Enotria for more than 25 years. de Luca’s family is in farming and all his experience is connected with the wine world, having studied and completed a degree in winemaking in Italy.

Sergio de Luca was first a judge at the DWWA in 2004.