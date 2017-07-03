DWWA judge profile: Simon Milroy

Simon Milroy is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Simon Milroy

Simon started his career at Majestic Wine, during which time he managed various stores in central London and developed a keen interest in Fine Wine. Whilst there he completed his diploma and ran various training courses for Majestic including the WSET level 3 and fine wine product knowledge.

Moving on he managed the Sampler in London where he also looked after the Italian buying. Following this Simon joined the Burgundy specialist Domaine Direct where he was responsible for retail sales within the UK.

Currently Simon is focusing on completing the final part of the MW process, the research project and is in the process of starting up his own wine retail business.