DWWA judge profile: Susan McCraith MW

Susan McCraith MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Susan McCraith MW

Susan McCraith MW is a partner at Davis Bell McCraith Wines in Bristol and also works as a consultant. As well as being a WSET Trustee, she is currently advising Conviviality Retail on the wine strategy and range for Wine Rack.

McCraith has 10 years’ experience as central buyer of wines, beers and spirits at Waitrose, and was previously director of Howells of Bristol’s Bin Club.

Susan McCraith MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2013.