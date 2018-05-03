DAWA 2017 award-winners showcased at ProWine Asia, Singapore

A special selection of Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017 award-winning wines were tasted at Singapore’s leading wine fair
- Yealands Family Wines, Babydoll Sauvignon Blanc , Marlborough, New Zealand 2017
- Grace, Gris de Koshu, Yamanashi, Chubu, Japan 2016
- Château de Monrecueil, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2015
- Château Ramage La Batisse, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2014
- Les Roques de Cana, Sanguis Christi, Cahors, Southwest France, France 2008
- Shottebrooke, The Proprietor Reserve Series, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2014
- Gran Enemigo, Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2012
- Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2009
- Condado de Haza, Alenza, Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2006
- Bodegas Corral, Don Jacobo, Rioja Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2004
- Marco Bonfante, Bussia, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2012
- Monte Cillario, Casa Erbisti, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2013
- Sartori di Verona, Corte Brà, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2010
See the full list of results for the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards