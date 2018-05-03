DAWA 2017 award-winners showcased at ProWine Asia, Singapore

A special selection of Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017 award-winning wines were tasted at Singapore’s leading wine fair

Decanter  presented 13 DAWA 2017 award-winning wines at ProWine Asia in Singapore last week.

Decanter stand, ProWine Asia 2018, Singapore

Visitors to the fair where given the chance to taste 13 DAWA 2017 award-winning wines.

  • Yealands Family Wines, Babydoll Sauvignon Blanc , Marlborough, New Zealand 2017
  • Grace, Gris de Koshu, Yamanashi, Chubu, Japan 2016
  • Château de Monrecueil, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France 2015
  • Château Ramage La Batisse, Haut-Médoc, Bordeaux, France 2014
  • Les Roques de Cana, Sanguis Christi, Cahors, Southwest France, France 2008
  • Shottebrooke, The Proprietor Reserve Series, McLaren Vale, South Australia, Australia 2014
  • Gran Enemigo, Single Vineyard Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2012
  • Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2009
  • Condado de Haza, Alenza, Ribera del Duero Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2006
  • Bodegas Corral, Don Jacobo, Rioja Gran Reserva, Mainland Spain, Spain 2004
  • Marco Bonfante, Bussia, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2012
  • Monte Cillario, Casa Erbisti, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto, Italy 2013
  • Sartori di Verona, Corte Brà, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2010

 

See the full list of results for the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

 